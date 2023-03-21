Sheriff: Lauderdale County inmate indicted on murder charge after smuggling fentanyl into jail

A Lauderdale County inmate now faces felony murder charges after an investigation revealed he supplied his cellmate with a lethal amount of fentanyl resulting in his death.
Russell Lyn Reatherford, 27, was served a grand jury indictment for felony murder, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband on Monday.
This stems from the death of Harley Coyer which happened back on Feb. 14.
According to Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton, Reatherford was booked into the jail just one day before the death of Coyer.
Reatherford was in jail on multiple outstanding warrants and a slew of other charges.
Coyer was in jail since May 2022. He was indicted on unlawful possession of a controlled substance and other charges.
At the time of Coyer's death, the sheriff's office said when they searched the cell block that housed Coyer and Reatherford they did not find any illegal substances or contraband.
There was another inmate who was transported to the hospital after showing some health issues. That inmate however, was not Reatherford.
A little more than a month later, after conducting an investigation and receiving the toxicology report, the sheriff's office believes Reatherford distributed the fentanyl found in Coyer's system.
The question then became, how was he able to get the drugs into the jail?
Hamilton explains what they learned throughout the investigation.
"All the protocols were followed by the jail staff. Body scanner was used, strip search was used, all that. Unfortunately, when you're talking about a body scanner that is made to pick up metal objects, sometimes someone is able to basically smuggle something into jail. Especially if that item is inside of them," said Hamilton.
Reatherford remains in jail on no bond.
He'll be arraigned April 28.