Sheriff: Getaway vehicle found before anyone realized Casey White, Vicky White were gone

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton says the vehicle used by inmate Casey Cole White and former corrections supervisor Vicky Sue White was found in Tennessee about an hour before anyone in Lauderdale County realized the two were missing.
The orange 2007 Ford Edge was reported abandoned in the Bethesda community of rural Williamson County, Tennessee, at about 1:55 p.m. April 29, about four hours after the two left the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence.
"They found the car before we ever knew they were gone," Singleton said.
Singleton said he believes it was mechanical issues with the vehicle that led Vicky White and Casey White to abandon the vehicle on the side of a rural county road a few miles east of Interstate 65. He said he's not sure how they left from there.
What law enforcement does know, he said, is that the vehicle was reported and towed to a lot at 2:37 p.m. April 29, about one hour before Vicky White and Casey White were reported missing. Days later, an alert with the vehicle's description was leaked to the public, and this alert triggered the tow truck driver's memory.
The vehicle was positively identified as the getaway vehicle used by Vicky White and Casey White on Thursday night. Investigators and U.S. Marshals are now canvassing the area of Williamson County, Tennessee, where the car was found to see if anyone spotted the pair on their way out, Singleton said.
They are also searching for stolen vehicle reports. Singleton said there are only a few ways Vicky White and Casey White could have left the area after abandoning the vehicle — walking, hitching a ride or obtaining another vehicle.
"I'm hoping we'll get a break" in the case, he said Friday during a press conference in Florence.
The orange vehicle was found with an apparent attempt to disguise its color with spray paint — a "botched-up job," Singleton said — but no personal items inside.
As of 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, there had also been no credible sightings of Vicky White or Casey White since their disappearance. Singleton said he believes the vehicle description and Vicky White's aliases becoming public could have thrown a curveball for the pair.
However, Vicky White's law enforcement experience and the amount of cash they had on hand — she reportedly had more than $90,000 when they escaped — could have allowed them to overcome that obstacle, the sheriff said.
"We know what direction they were headed in" but not much else, he said. He added his message for Vicky White remains the same: He hopes she's safe, and if she is safe, he hopes she'll get away from Casey White and turn herself in sooner, rather than later.
Singleton, like many associated with the case, believes the escaped inmate is a volatile individual who could become upset and turn on Vicky White at any moment. Casey White was sentenced to 75 years for a crime spree that involved attempted murder, and it was his confession to the 2015 murder of Connie Ridgeway that brought him to the Lauderdale County Detention Center in the first place.
"I'll be concerned for her safety until we know she's safe," Singleton said of his former employee, Vicky White.
For now, though, the search continues. Vicky White is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. Casey White is 6 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 330 pounds. Casey White has multiple tattoos, including a Confederate flag with the words "Southern Pride" on his upper back and tattoos along both of his upper arms.
Anyone with information about their current whereabouts is strongly encouraged to call 911. They are likely armed and should be considered extremely dangerous.
Financial compensation is also available for information that leads to their arrests. Up to $15,000 is available regarding Casey White, and up to $10,000 is available regarding Vicky White.
