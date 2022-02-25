Sheriff: Etowah County mother arrested on multiple charges, admitted using meth while pregnant

An Altoona woman already facing drug-related charges was arrested on a new charge of chemical endangerment of a child after admitting she used methamphetamine while pregnant, according to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office.
Ashley Starr Alford, 32, was being sought by sheriff’s investigators after she failed to report for probation. She was also being sought in relation to a chemical endangerment charge seven months ago involving one of her four children, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office said investigators were called with a tip about Alford’s whereabouts and that she was pregnant a fifth time and using drugs. When investigators went to the residence, they found Alford hiding in a closet, according to the sheriff’s office, who said Alford admitted to the pregnancy and drug use after her arrest.
Alford was taken to the Etowah County Jail, where she remained Friday with a total bond of $102,560.04 due to other charges and unpaid fines. The sheriff’s office noted this is Alford’s fourth chemical endangerment charge, she does not have custody of any of her children and DHR is involved in her case.