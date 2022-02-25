 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 17.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CST Friday was 19.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 7.5 feet Wednesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.3 feet on 05/06/1991.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Sheriff: Etowah County mother arrested on multiple charges, admitted using meth while pregnant

  • Updated
  • 0
Ashley Starr Alford

Ashley Starr Alford

 Etowah County Jail

An Altoona woman already facing drug-related charges was arrested on a new charge of chemical endangerment of a child after admitting she used methamphetamine while pregnant, according to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley Starr Alford, 32, was being sought by sheriff’s investigators after she failed to report for probation. She was also being sought in relation to a chemical endangerment charge seven months ago involving one of her four children, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said investigators were called with a tip about Alford’s whereabouts and that she was pregnant a fifth time and using drugs. When investigators went to the residence, they found Alford hiding in a closet, according to the sheriff’s office, who said Alford admitted to the pregnancy and drug use after her arrest.

Alford was taken to the Etowah County Jail, where she remained Friday with a total bond of $102,560.04 due to other charges and unpaid fines. The sheriff’s office noted this is Alford’s fourth chemical endangerment charge, she does not have custody of any of her children and DHR is involved in her case.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

