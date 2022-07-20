Sheriff: Convicted sex offender traveled from Georgia to Alabama to pick up children at night

A registered sex offender in Georgia now faces multiple charges in Alabama, including for soliciting children and contributing to the delinquency of minors.
The Etowah County Sheriff's Office said it received a report about a girl being picked up in the middle of the night by 53-year-old Clayton Carl Kelley.
Further investigation showed Kelley had picked two girls up and taken them to a nearby park. It was also revealed Kelley gave the girls alcohol and marijuana, and he would send them videos and pictures, according to Etowah County Sheriff's Investigator Brandi Fuller.
Kelley was arrested July 14 on the following charges:
- 11 counts of possession of child pornography;
- Two counts of electronic solicitation of a child;
- Two counts of transmitting obscene material; and
- Two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Bond was set at $421,000. The judge further ordered that if Kelley is released from the jail, he must have no unsupervised contact with children under 18 years old, no contact with his victims and no access to a smartphone or other electronic device.
Georgia's sex offender registry says Kelley was convicted in 2019 in Alabama on a charge of indecent exposure to a minor and adults.