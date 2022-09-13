Sheriff: Casey White, Vicky White formed romance, planned escape during almost 1,000 phone calls

Casey White and Vicky White spoke on the phone almost 1,000 times in the months before their escape from the Lauderdale County Jail.
Sheriff Rick Singleton told WAAY 31 News Anchor Marie Waxel this information was uncovered as authorities continue to investigate the relationship between the accused murderer and the now-deceased jail employee.
Singleton said Casey White and Vicky White made 949 phone calls to each other in the seven months prior to their April escape.
Conservatively, that means they could have been talking four times a day or more.
Singleton said the pair were forming a romantic relationship during those calls, as well as “planning a very detailed escape.”
Casey White and Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County Detention Center, escaped from the jail on April 29. They were caught May 9 in Evansville, Indiana, after a national manhunt
Casey White was taken into custody and is back in Alabama awaiting trials for the 2015 murder of Connie Ridgeway and the April escape. Vicky White shot herself and later died as law enforcement approached to apprehend her in Evansville.
The number of calls between the two was not flagged before their escape due to the high volume of phone traffic in the jail and not having software capable of flagging such a high number of recurring calls, Singleton said.
