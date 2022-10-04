Sheffield to rename roadway after Sgt. Nick Risner

The Sheffield City Council has voted to rename North Jackson Highway and Cox Boulevard after fallen Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner.
The roadway will be designated Sgt. James Nicholas "Nick" Risner Memorial Drive. It will include North Jackson Highway, from Hatch Boulevard to Second Street, and Cox Boulevard, from Second Street to Avalon Avenue.
The funds needed to purchase signs for the roadway were also approved.
Risner died Oct. 2, 2021, after a shootout with a murder suspect at the Walmart in Muscle Shoals, about 2,000 feet from the end of the roadway now set to be named in his memory.
At the other end, near O'Neal Bridge, is a mural on the side of Noble Sparrow Tattoo, painted in Risner's honor.
