Sheffield to increase sales tax

Sheffield’s City Council has voted to increase the city's sales tax in a move that will ultimately improve city employees pay.
Sheffield's sales tax will increase to 9.5%. Its a .5% increase, so Mayor Steve Stanley says he doesn't expect many citizens of Sheffield to feel that increase but he says, ultimately the goal of this sales increase is to help give the city employees an adequate living wage and to help reduce the expenses that result in a high turnover rate.
Right now, due to their sales tax base being the lowest in the quad cities and three times behind the highest city which is Muscle Shoals, that disparity has created some inadequate salaries.
"Raising the sales tax rate will give us an opportunity to increase the pay of our employees, and hopefully mitigate the high turnover rate we have to some extent at least," said Stanley.
Stanley says he expects this move to produce $429,000 in additional revenue to pay employees a better wage, something he says will have an obvious benefit.
He also says, the high turnover rate is primarily in the public safety department. Particularly, the police and fire department, so Stanley hopes an increase in pay will help mitigate that high turnover rate.
The sales tax increase is set to go into effect in March of 2022.