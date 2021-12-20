Sheffield to increase sales tax

Sheffield City Council has voted to increase the city's sales tax in a move that will ultimately improve city employees' pay.
Sheffield's sales tax will increase to 9.5% from 9% in March. Because it is such a small increase, Mayor Steve Stanley said he doesn't expect many citizens of Sheffield to feel it.
But, he said, the goal of this sales increase is to help give the city employees an adequate living wage and reduce the expenses that result in a high turnover rate.
"Raising the sales tax rate will give us an opportunity to increase the pay of our employees, and hopefully mitigate the high turnover rate we have, to some extent at least," said Stanley.
The high turnover rate is primarily in the public safety department, Stanley said, particularly the police and fire departments.
Stanley said he expects the sales tax increase to produce $429,000 in additional revenue for the city.