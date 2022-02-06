Sheffield teen killed in crash in Colbert County, 2 others injured

A Sheffield teen was killed in a crash around 11:30 Saturday night, ALEA says.
The single-vehicle crashed occurred on Blue Road about five miles south of Tuscumbia.
ALEA says the 15-year-old was fatally injured with the car the teen was a passenger in went off the road and struck a tree.
The teen was pronounced dead on scene.
The driver and back seat passenger, who were also juveniles, were injured and airlifted to an area hospital.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA's) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.