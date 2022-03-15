Sheffield residents voice concern over potential flea market shutdown

The threat of abolishing a business accused of operating illegally in Sheffield has some residents feeling a bit uneasy.
City leaders say a flea market that runs Fridays and Saturdays in the Town Plaza shopping center in Sheffield is not operating within the city’s codes and ordinances.
William Burge said he's lived in Sheffield for at least 40 years. He doesn't believe removing that flea market does the people of the city any good.
"I really think that if you take that away from them, you know it’s going to have a great impact on a lot of people's lives. Not to be rude, but you know, who are they hurting?" said Burge.
According to Sheffield city officials, since the owner doesn't have a business license and the market is not in a brick-and-mortar building, the flea market is operating illegally.
Sheffield City Councilwoman Casheta Rutland said the market's owner has options if they want to remain in business.
"We have several buildings here in Sheffield that could be renovated to offer them a place to have a flea market. Go through the proper channels, and get things done according to our city codes," she said.
The city also doesn't benefit from having the business operating as-is, since no sales tax is collected. It's an unfair playing field for other businesses, Rutland said.
"It’s not fair that they have to get business licenses and follow the city codes and pay in taxes, and these people are, you know, making a profit and they are not having the responsibilities as these businesses that are in that area have or any other business in Sheffield," said Rutland.
Although the flea market has been around for a few years, Rutland said Sheffield city officials understand the impact taking this business away could have on everyone involved. She said it's possible that April 31 will be the market's last day of business.
"It’s going to affect so many people. Progression and moving forward sometimes is going to affect some people, and we try to soften the blow as much as we possibly can," Rutland said.
Burge said he wants the flea market to find a way to stay in business.
"It goes deeper than somebody just getting out here and selling something," he said. "It’s really deeper than that, you know. You got people that are dependent on that little revenue."