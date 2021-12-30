You are the owner of this article.
Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner's family, woman he saved form bond in aftermath of his death

  Updated
  • 0
Emma Gregory and Risner family

Two years ago, Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner saved the life of a young woman who was seconds away from killing herself.

Nearly three months after Nick Risner was shot and killed in the line of duty, WAAY 31 takes a look at the bond created between the person he saved and the family he left behind.

On Dec. 30, 2019, Emma Gregory found herself on the side of the road, walking toward O'Neil Bridge in Florence, ready to jump.

“He stumbled upon her at the right time," said Brandy Risner, widow of Nick Risner.

Nick Risner was able to get off work 15 minutes early that day, and he found himself doing what he was called to do his entire career: save lives.

He calmed Gregory down and talked her out of her plan. And, from that day on, he kept in contact with her, but his family only knew of her.

That was until nearly two years later, when Gregory met Nick Risner's family at his funeral. Nick Risner was shot in the line of duty Oct. 1. 

“I feel as though it was meant to be," Brandy Risner said. "Like, she was meant to be in our life. She was meant to be part of his life and for the journey we’re going through."

“Even through all the terrible things, God still has a way of bringing good out of it," said Gregory.

The relationship between Gregory and Nick Risner now became a relationship between her and his family.

“They are so precious. They treat me like I’m family to them which is just — which still blows my mind," said Gregory.

“It’s kind of like an inseparable bond that we have, and she’s become a very important part of our life," said Brandy Risner.

It's a bond that proved even more important a few weeks after Nick Risner's funeral, when Brandy Risner felt something was wrong and had trouble getting in touch with Gregory.

“For some reason, she was just really heavy on my heart that day, like she just wouldn’t leave my mind," said Brandy Risner. “I can’t say that it was me, like I would almost say that Nick was doing a little pushing for me to say, ‘Hey, something's not right, you know. Figure out what’s going on with her. She needs somebody.’”

After talking to Gregory's mother, Brandy Risner learned the young woman was hospitalized for her mental health. 

They say Nick Risner will always be their guardian angel. For Gregory, he helps her get through difficult times in her life, just like he did two years ago.

“Anytime that I want to give up, I just hear his voice saying, ‘You’re going to be a doctor,' and 'You’ve got this,' and 'You can’t give up,' and 'Look at how far you’ve come,'" said Gregory. "That was one thing he said to me a lot was, ‘Don’t think about what’s going on right now. Look at how far you’ve come, like, turn around and look at your journey.’”

