Sheffield police officer convicted for December 2022 assault

A Sheffield police officer was found guilty Friday of charges related to a December 2022 assault. 

Lt. Max Dotson's charges include third-degree assault, reckless endangerment and menacing. 

Dotson was found not guilty of harassment. 

For the three charges, Dotson was sentenced to 12 months inside the Lauderdale County Detention Center and was fined $5,000 plus court costs. 

Court documents said Dotson pointed a gun at a man, which Dotson's attorney claimed was him trying to stop bad behavior. 

Dotson was injured in the October 2021 line-of-duty shooting that led to the death of Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner. 

