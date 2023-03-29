Sheffield Police lieutenant on leave after arrest on misdemeanor charges

A Sheffield Police Department lieutenant is on leave pending an internal investigation after turning himself in on misdemeanor charges Tuesday.
Max Dotson is charged with reckless endangerment, menacing, assault and harassment.
Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry said the charges are linked to an off-duty incident that happened in Florence in December 2022.
Court documents state Dotson pointed a gun at a man.
Dotson’s attorney said his client was trying to stop bad behavior.
"Mr. Dotson encountered someone acting inappropriately in the parking lot of a gas station and when he confronted this individual, the individual he encountered escalated the situation and Mr. Dotson defended himself,” Jeff Austin told WAAY 31 News Anchor Marie Waxel.
Dotson was injured in the October 2021 line-of-duty shooting that led to the death of Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner.