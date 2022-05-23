Sheffield Police Department asks for prayers as it mourns officer’s death

The Sheffield Police Department is asking for prayers at it grieves the loss of a police officer who died by suicide on Sunday.
Chief Ricky Terry released this statement:
“It is with a very heavy heart that the Sheffield Police Department is sad to report the passing of Officer John Christian Nix.
“The Sheffield Police Department was dispatched to his residence where officers found Officer Nix with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officer Nix had served with the department since July 26, 2017.
“He was an outstanding police officer and was loved by his fellow officers and the community. We are very thankful for his years of service.
“There are just not enough words to express how saddened we are. We are asking for everyone to pray for the Sheffield Police Department and Officer Nix’s family.”
If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, you can get help 24/7 by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
