 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sheffield Police Chief files termination paperwork for Lt. Max Dotson

  • Updated
  • 0
Max Dotson

Max Dotson

Today Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry filed paperwork to terminate Police Lieutenant Max Dotson from the department.

On Friday a District Judge found Dotson guilty on charges of assault, menacing and reckless endangerment. The charges stem from a December incident at Good Spirits liquor store in Florence.

A Florence Police incident report says Dotson approached employee Demarcus Key and accused him of messing with his daughter. It then says Dotson hit Key in the face and pointed a gun at him.

District Judge Carole Medley sentenced Dotson to 24 months in the Lauderdale County Detention Center along with a $5,000 fine.

Regarding Friday’s guilty verdict, Dotson’s attorney, Jeff Austin told us, “We’re going to move forward by appealing the District Court’s decision. And we believe a jury will have a much different opinion and the result will be favorable to Mr. Dotson after a jury trial.”

With Sheffield Police Department filing termination paperwork, Dotson has the right to appeal their decision within five days. If he decides to make an appeal then the Civil Service Board would grant him a hearing within ten days.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you