Sheffield Police: 2 missing juveniles found safe

Tuesday morning UPDATE: The Sheffield Police Department reports that both of the juveniles reported as missing earlier have now been found. They are said to be safe and back at school as of Tuesday morning.
From earlier:
The Sheffield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding two missing boys.
Police say 15-year-old Tyquavious Hampton and 9-year-old Tyreious Hampton are missing.
Tyquavious is approximately 5'8" and 230 lbs with short dreads, police say.
Tyreious is approximately 4'8" and 130 lbs with a low profile hair cut.
The two were last seen around 11 Sunday night.
If anyone has any information that could help bring the boys home safely, call Sheffield Police at (256) 386-5630.