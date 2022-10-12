Sheffield names new mental health officer

Residents of one Colbert County city have a new ally to help them during times of mental health crisis.
His name is Sergeant Rodney Rippey.
He’s been in law enforcement for 20 years, 14 of them in Sheffield.
This is a very important role to takeover.
Rippey understands that and says he’s excited for the opportunity.
"We don’t have a lot of help in this area except for our one hospital in Riverbend that can help," said Rippey.
Rippey is ready to for the responsibilities that come with being a mental health officer.
"It helps for me to get out and help with the community and try to calm the situation down," he said.
Rippey says his training has prepared him for this role.
He spent 40 hours of training at the Riverbend Mental Health Facility, as well as eight to 12 hours of ride along with nurses and social workers.
"The ride a long's, I just learned where some of the people live and how to communicate with them when I pulled up. Usually somebody that’s having mental health issues, they are nervous, they are scared when they see an officer. So by pulling up with somebody they already know and then they see my face then they kind of relax a little bit the next time I see them," he said.
Rippey says because Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital otherwise known as ECM has shut down, they've seen an uptick in mental health cases, particularly with homelessness.
For him to take this role on is huge not only for the community, but also for fellow officers who arent specially qualified to handle mental health issues.
"Regular officers hadn’t been trained in mental issues or mental problems. It helps me get out there and solve a problem that a regular patrol officer might not be able to handle at that time," he said.
Accepting this role is about protecting his own community.
"I love the community. I love Sheffield. I love Colbert County and the community has given so much to the Sheffield police department and Colbert County. I want to get out and help people that doesn’t have a lot of help. I wanted to get out and do that," he said.
The Sheffield City Council also announced a $100 increase for the mental health officer position, totaling to $500 for the month.