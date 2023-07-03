Sheffield fireworks stand is back up, raising money for community after $30,000 of product stolen

Running a fireworks stand at this time of year is a great way to raise some money for nonprofits, but when $30,000 in product is stolen in one night, it's hard to turn a profit even for a charity.
A fireworks stand in Sheffield was hit last week.
No one was hurt but the cost is high.
The fireworks stand is one of the biggest fundraisers for The Meal Barrel Project, which provides hundreds of free meals every Wednesday night across the street from the stand.
Volunteers know it's a setback, but they will continue with their mission.
“We been doing it about six years and it's to help the community with food and assistance that we can afford them, so this has been a loss but will spark somebody to help us,” said Wanda Shaw of The Meal Barrel Project.
The Meal Barrel Project fireworks stand is back up and running and preparing to help out many in need.