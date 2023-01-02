'She was a light:' Sister of Athens domestic violence shooting victim speaks out

A Limestone County family is grieving the loss of a vibrant young mom who police say is believed to be the victim of a deadly domestic violence shooting on New Year's Day.
Athens Police say 26-year-old Alexis Garth died at Huntsville Hospital after being shot multiple times.
PREVIOUS: Athens woman dies after shooting on New Year's Day
Garth's entire family is still processing her death.
"How he spoke, he loved my sister," Garth's sister Miracle Sccott said. "I didn't think it would come to this point at all, I didn't."
Miracle Sccott is Garth's younger sister.
She says she last saw her sister about an hour before she was shot.
"She was a light, very family oriented, a great friend," Sccott said. "You could talk to her about anything. She could light up a room by just walking in it. Beautiful smile, just an all-around good person. Definitely, somebody who didn't deserve to die like this."
Sccott says her sister was shot five times by Ky'ruan Yarbrough at a home the two shared on Oakdale Ridge Lane.
Athens Police say Garth was found on the driveway before being rushed to Huntsville Hospital where she later died.
The shooting happened in front of her 3-year-old daughter.
"She understands my mommy died," Sccott said about Garth's oldest daughter. "My mommy is asleep at the hospital forever."
Garth also leaves behind a second daughter, too young to understand what happened.
Yarbrough is that child's father.
Scott says Garth recently expressed interest in getting out of the relationship with Yarbrough.
"You took somebody sister," Sccott said. "You took the mother to your daughter. You took somebody else's daughter. You could've just let her leave rather than taking her life."
Scott says she wants Yarbrough to remain behind bars for as long as possible.