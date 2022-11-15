Shauna Fletcher signs with UAH

East Limestone High School hosted a signing day Tuesday for girls basketball star Shauna Fletcher.
Fletcher signed her National Letter of Intent to play basketball at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.
Fletcher spent the past three seasons at Tanner High School, where she scored 1,000 career points. This will be her first season at East Limestone.
Fletcher said that she decided to join the Charger family because of the team.
"It was really the family part of it. I visited UAH previously this summer, and I just really felt right at home, and I think that was the key for me," Fletcher said.