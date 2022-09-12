Shark spotted in ‘thigh-deep’ water near Alabama beach

Apparently sharks like Alabama hospitality.
WAAY 31 viewer Meredith Rayburn (yes, we’re related) sent this photo of a shark she spotted Friday afternoon near the shore at The Beach Club on Fort Morgan. (See the full image below.)
No one at the beach was able to identify exactly what kind of shark made an appearance Friday. Hammerhead sharks were reported at nearby Orange Beach in August.
Meredith says the shark was in about “thigh-deep” water and came near some children. No one was injured, and the shark was last seen swimming toward Gulf Shores.
An initial report of a shark attack was reported in the same area on Saturday, but it was later determined to have been a man’s encounter with a stingray.
Outdoor Alabama says these sharks are the most common off the coast of the state:
- Atlantic Sharpnose Shark
- Blacktip Shark
- Bull Shark
- Finetooth Shark
- Sand Tiger
- Scalloped Hammerhead
- Spinner Shark
- Tiger Shark