Shadow of a Shoals storm fills North Alabama skies

The shadow of a storm...quite literally.
Last night in Killen, an isolated thunderstorm remained overhead at sunset, despite much of the rest of the state being mostly dry at that point.
Due to atmospheric instability, the vertical axis of the cloud extended high in the sky and continued to grow. Storm clouds are often significantly "taller" than fair-weather clouds and this has to do with the temperature of that parcel, or bubble, of air.
Thunderstorms provide plenty of atmospheric instability, meaning that plenty of warm, more moist air can rise in the atmosphere. Once it condenses into a cloud, the growth of the cloud doesn't stop. In fact, it even continues to grow more and more in the vertical direction and can become very dark.
Clouds themselves are not actually storms, rather, they are the aftermath of the condensed material from the storm.
The growth of this cloud lined up perfectly with sunset and due to the dense interior of the cloud, blocked portions of the sun rays from shining into the sky.
As a result, a massive shadow stretched across North Alabama skies.
