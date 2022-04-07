Sgt. Nick Risner posthumously awarded 2022 Alabama Legislative Law Enforcement Medal of Honor

Thursday was a big day for the loved ones of fallen Sheffield officer, Sgt. Nick Risner.
In addition to passing a bill that would prevent inmates like the one accused of killing him from shortening their sentence, lawmakers posthumously awarded Risner the 2022 Alabama Legislative Law Enforcement Medal of Honor.
It's the highest law enforcement award, reserved for those who make the ultimate sacrifice.
Risner died after being shot in the line of duty in October 2021, when he helped stop a shooter from entering a Walmart parking lot and possibly harming or killing others.
Another officer who was injured that day, Sheffield Police Lt. Max Dotson, joined Risner's family in Montgomery to accept the award.
Lawmakers called Risner a hero and thanked other law enforcement officers who are willing to make the same sacrifice to protect and serve.
"God bless you, and thank you so much for me ... and my family, who most of you don't have a personal relationship with, but you would give it all if the call came across and I was in need," said Alabama House Speaker Mac McCutcheon. "That means something."
Several Alabama officers were nominated for the award and were honored on the House floor Thursday afternoon. Among the nominees were two deputies from the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, Jake Abernathy and Lucas Ferrell.
The deputies weren't able to travel to Montgomery, but lawmakers took a moment to recognize them for heroically swimming into the Elk River to save a drowning person.