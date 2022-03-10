Sgt. Nick Risner Act to be introduced on House Floor for debate Thursday

The Sergeant Nick Risner Act will be introduced on the House floor Thursday morning.
"It's been a rough battle," Aili Risner said.
She is the daughter of Sheffield Police Sergeant Nick Risner, who died in the line of duty while stopping a murder suspect in October. It's been difficult for her and her family these last 5 months.
"Just the heartbreak and constant reminder of him not being here," Aili said.
She's hoping to continue her father's legacy by changing the Alabama Good Time Law to prevent people convicted of manslaughter from shortening their sentences. It's the same law that allowed Nick's accused killer Brian Martin to get out of prison after serving 3 years of his 10 year sentence.
"He should have not been granted good time, but he was," Alabama District 2 Representative Lynn Greer said.
"It's very frustrating," Alabama District 1 Representative Phillip Pettus added. "If my bill would have been in effect, Nick Risner and the other roommate would still be alive because I'm not going to say his name he would have been in prison today."
They both drafted legislation in honor of Sgt. Risner, but the issue hits close to Representative Pettus heart as his son was close friends with Nick.
"He was the one who helped pull nick Risner out of the vehicle when he was shot," Rep. Pettus said.
However, time is running out in Alabama's legislative session.So, Aili and her uncle came down to Montgomery to get some answers.
"I am frustrated a little bit. Just knowing there's not all the support we really need," Aili said.
They met with the governor, house speaker and state representatives to find out what's been behind the delay. WAAY 31's Alex Torres-Perez also went down to Montgomery for answers.
State lawmakers say the delay is all part of the legislative process.
"We live in a microwave society, but the legislative process needs to be given time to do what it's supposed to do the right way," House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said.
Representative Pettus says there was some debate among district attorneys regarding how the bill will impact plea deals.
"I'm not worried about the plea bargain. If you kill somebody, you should not be able to plea bargain. You should be in prison because the person you kill they don't have the option of a good time; they're dead," Representative Pettus said. "There's a problem with our laws and I'm trying to fix it. I don't want somebody else to have to go through what his family had to go through."
Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly says he doesn't believe it's that big of an issue, and could actually bring some clarity in the sentencing process.
"Right now, nobody in the courtroom, including the judge, don't know how long a person is going to serve in prison. So you need certainty, if you have certainty in the front end, which we will, then we can adjust the way we handle a plea bargain accordingly," Connolly said.
Speaker Mac McCutcheon says the bill is under high priority and could still pass under the tight deadline.
"Members of the Senate are aware of the bill already. They're working on it while we're working on ours. I hope both chambers respectively working together can get something done," McCutcheon said.
He along with local state representatives are confident they have the votes for it to pass.
Meanwhile, Aili says she'll be there to see it go through. She and her mother will return to Montgomery Thursday to see the debate.
"My dad was my biggest supporter. Now, it's my time to be his," Aili said.
If the bill passes the House floor, it heads to the Senate for debate. If any amendments are made, they need to be voted on and approved before it can head to the Governor's desk.