Sgt. Nick Risner Act stuck in Alabama Senate committee; passage in jeopardy

Time is running out for the Sgt. Nick Risner Act.
There are now four days left in the legislative session, which could end as soon as this week if lawmakers choose to meet Friday.
Right now, the bill is still stuck in a Senate committee.
WAAY 31 has been calling state senators for days to find out why.
Sen. Larry Stutt's office told WAAY 31 the bill is currently stuck in the judiciary committee.
The bill's first reading was March 17, but it has to go through two more readings before it can be voted on. It's a process that will take at least two legislative days.
WAAY 31 reached out to the chair of the committee to see when they will meet this week and whether or not they plan to discuss the Sgt. Nick Risner Act, but we have not heard back from Sen. Tom Whatley at this time.
House Speaker Mac McCutcheon previously said he believed the bill would quickly make it through the Senate, since they had Senate bill versions of the Sgt. Nick Risner Act to discuss. However, WAAY 31 has learned those bills never made it out of committee because they weren't put on the calendar in the first place.
WAAY 31 continues working to find out why and the impact it could have on the bill, which already passed the House.
Gov. Kay Ivey has already told WAAY 31 she looks forward to signing the bill into law once it passes the Legislature.
The law would prevent anyone convicted of manslaughter from shortening their sentence through the Alabama "Good Time" law, which allows inmates to take 75 days off their sentence for every 30 days served with good behavior.
The bill is named for Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner, who died after being shot in the line of duty in October 2021. His accused killer would've been serving a 10-year prison sentence for manslaughter at the time but was released after only serving a few years due to "good time" earned.