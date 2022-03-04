Sgt. Nick Risner Act stalled in Alabama legislature

We're staying on top of efforts to pass the Sgt. Nick Risner act in Alabama's legislature.
Four very similar bills called the Sgt. Nick Risner Act were filed before lawmakers started their session on Feb. 3.
Two of those bills, named for the Sheffield police officer fatally wounded Oct. 1 while stopping a murder suspect in Muscle Shoals. quickly won approval in House committees but have yet to come up for debate.
Rep. Phillip Pettus is sponsoring one of those bills.
Pettus told WAAY 31 on Friday that he is pushing to get the bill on the floor for debate after lawmakers deal with the education budget on Tuesday.
Risner's accused killer had been released early from prison on a manslaughter conviction for his father's shooting death due to Alabama's "Good Time” rules that let inmates get their sentences shortened.
The Sgt. Nick Risner Act would eliminate that rule for inmates sentenced to prison involving a death.
Once it returns to session on Tuesday, the legislature will only have 11 remaining working days.