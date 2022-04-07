Sgt. Nick Risner Act passes House, Senate; heads to Gov. Kay Ivey for signature into law

UPDATE: The Alabama House of Representatives has passed the amended Sgt. Nick Risner Act.
The bill now heads to Gov. Kay Ivey for her signature, which will make it law.
Ivey previously has said she looks forward to signing the act into law.
From earlier:
The Alabama Senate has passed the Sgt. Nick Risner Act, which makes changes to the state’s “Good Time” law.
The bill was amended, meaning it must go back to the Alabama House of Representatives for another vote. The House previously approved the bill. If it is approved again, it will go to Gov. Kay Ivey for her signature into law.
After passing the bill, senators gave the Risner Family a standing ovation.
The bill prevents anyone convicted of manslaughter from shortening their sentence through the Alabama “Good Time” law. The “Good Time” law allows inmates to take 75 days off their sentence for every 30 days served with good behavior.