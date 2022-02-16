 Skip to main content
'Sgt. Nick Risner Act' moves to House for debate after winning committee approval

  Updated
  • 0

The Sgt. Nick Risner Act will go to the Alabama State House of Representatives for debate after winning approval from the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

The bill by Rep. Lynn Greer would prevent inmates convicted of manslaughter from earning "good time served" credit in prison. The bill is in response to the fatal Oct. 1, 2021, shooting of Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner.

Brian Lansing Martin was arrested for Risner's murder and that of another man, William Mealback Jr. Records show Martin would have still been in prison but had been released early due to good time earned after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of his father.

Read more about the bill and case here. 

