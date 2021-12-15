Sex offender caught working as Morgan Co. youth sports referee was hired by Madison company

A registered sex offender caught refereeing a youth basketball recreational league game inside a Morgan County elementary school Saturday was hired through a Madison company, WAAY 31 has learned.
Alan Ross is charged with violating sex offender registration restrictions. Decatur Police said he was inside an elementary school Saturday officiating a youth league game when an alert Decatur Police detective recognized him on the court wearing a referee uniform.
In fact, it was the same detective who met with him for his quarterly registration Dec. 9. Ross has been registering with Decatur Police as a sex offender since January 2020, according to court documents.
Court records show Ross was convicted by a military court of sexual assault of an adult woman in South Carolina in 2019. He moved to Decatur and registered with Alabama’s sex offender database. Under Alabama law, registered sex offenders are not allowed to volunteer or take a paying job at a place that provides services to children or to be within 2,000 feet of a school.
Ross violated both restrictions when he agreed to work as a youth sports referee, according to Decatur Police. The youth basketball game was part of the Morgan County Community Basketball League, part of the county's parks and rec department.
However, Ross was not employed by the parks and rec department, nor was he employed by Morgan County Schools. Morgan County Schools officials told WAAY 31 they routinely allow the parks and rec department to use their schools for league games, and the Morgan County Community Basketball League contracted a company called Run N' Ref Sports to hire the referees for these games.
WAAY 31 called Run N' Ref Sports on Wednesday to ask about their background check policy for people they hire and send to referee games, but those calls haven't been returned.
Morgan County Schools and the Parks and Rec Department each confirmed they require background checks for anyone they employ.
Records show this isn't the first time Ross has been charged with violating the Sex Offender Registration Notification Act. He was arrested Sept. 2 after being indicted on multiple violations, including failing to register and working at a school or child care facility.
That case is currently set for jury trial on Aug. 15, 2022. After the most recent arrest, Ross was booked into the Morgan County jail. He was later released on $2,500 bond.