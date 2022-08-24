Sex abuse, school bullying cited as mitigating factors for Mason Sisk sentencing

Mason Sisk, the Elkmont teen accused of murdering five of his family members in 2019, isn't due to appear for trial until next month. However, his attorneys have already submitted what they believe should be considered as mitigating circumstances for sentencing.
The 11-item list includes Sisk's history of mental health issues, being bullied at school, witnessing or experiencing abuse at home and even being sexually abused "as a small child."
Sisk was 14 when he allegedly killed his father, stepmother and three younger siblings at their Elkmont home. The youngest of the siblings was only 6 months old.
Defense attorneys cited Sisk's own age in their list, saying his youth comes with a level of "immaturity, impetuosity and the failure ... to appreciate the risks and consequences" that should be considered if he is convicted and set to be sentenced.
Other items on the list include Sisk's diminished culpability for the crimes, his emotional maturity and development, a past exposure to violence, mental health diagnoses, Sisk's potential for rehabilitation and his ability to deal with the police.
The list did not provide additional information about the circumstances but did say additional circumstances could be presented at a later time. Sisk is due to appear in court for a hearing Friday.
Trial is due to begin Sept. 12.