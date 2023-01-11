Severe wind possible with storms Thursday

Tonight will be overcast and quite warm for this time of year with overnight lows in the 50s. While the evening looks mainly dry, scattered showers should redevelop late tonight and early Thursday.
A cold front will spark a line of strong storms that will race across the area tomorrow morning through the early afternoon. Look for things to get going around 8-9 am near the Shoals. The line should reach the I-65 corridor around 9-10 am before impacting the Huntsville metro around 10-11 am. Sand and Lookout Mountains can expect strong storms to pass through around the noon hour.
Damaging wind gusts will be the main severe threat, but a brief tornado can't be ruled out. Everyone will experience heavy downpours briefly as well as the line moves through.
Additional isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon. Despite the storms, tomorrow will remain warmer-than-average with highs in the 60s. It will be windy though with gusts occasionally exceeding 30 mph.
Cold air will quickly slide our way on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. A stiff breeze will make it feel colder. There is potential for some flurries on Friday. Accumulation is not expected for the wide majority of the area, but a dusting isn't out of the question for the higher elevations of Jackson County.
The upcoming weekend will be dry and sunny. Highs go from the 40s Saturday to the 50s Sunday. Warm, wet weather returns for the first half of next week.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates on-air, online and on the app.
TONIGHT: Cloudy, spotty showers closer to sunrise. Lows near 60. Wind: S 15-25 MPH, gusting to 35 MPH.
THURSDAY: Morning storms likely. Isolated PM Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind: SW to NW 12-24 MPH.