Severe weather threat tonight and Thursday

Stay weather aware! Strong to severe storms will be possible tonight and tomorrow.
Scattered showers and isolated storms will be possible late this afternoon through the evening as a warm front lifts north through the region. Storms will become widespread across Tennessee overnight, posing a threat for severe weather and flash flooding.
North Alabama rain chances will be more scattered tonight. Storms will continue in Tennessee early Thursday while North Alabama will continue to see just spotty showers.
Thursday afternoon through the early evening is the window of concern for North Alabama. A line of strong storms will race across the region, posing a threat for a few tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail.
If discrete storms develop ahead of the line, the threat for tornadoes will increase. This would increase the potential for strong tornadoes (EF-2+) as well.
Heavy rain will continue well into the evening and may lead to flooding concerns.
TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms, some strong. Lows in the low 60s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.
THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather possible. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 100%. Wind: SSW 12-22 MPH.