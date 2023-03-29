Severe weather threat returns to North Alabama Friday night

Tonight will be clear, calm and cool with forecast lows near 40. Temperatures should remain just warm enough to avoid any issues with frost across North Alabama.
Tomorrow will be another beautiful, sunny day with forecast highs in the low 70s.
Scattered showers return to the forecast late Thursday through Friday. A stray storm or two will be possible during the day Friday, but severe weather threat hold off until Friday night.
Both the timing and threats look very similar to last Friday night. For now, we will set the timing for possible severe storms between 9 PM Friday and 6 AM Saturday. This forecast will be refined in the coming days.
The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Isolated large hail and flash flooding will be possible as well. The greatest threat will be in the Shoals where a Level 3 severe weather risk has been issued.
Stay with WAAY 31 for continuing updates on all platforms ahead of Friday night's storms. Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App today to get live radar and to receive watches and warnings as soon as they are issued.
TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows near 40. Wind: N to E 2-5 MPH.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s. Wind: SE 4-8 MPH.