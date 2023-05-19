Severe weather threat returns on Saturday

Nothing more than spotty showers are expected for this afternoon before North Alabama dries back out this evening. Tonight will be partly cloudy with mild lows in the mid-60s.
A cold front will send widespread showers and storms our way late tonight through Saturday afternoon. It will be the afternoon storms that will pose a threat for severe wind gusts and large hail along with locally heavy rain. Most of North Alabama is in a level 1 risk for severe weather.
Dry weather will return Saturday evening through the remainder of the weekend. Highs will go from the 70s on Saturday to the low 80s Sunday.
Next week looks rather quiet for this time of the year. Isolated pop up storms appear possible next Monday and Tuesday, but sunshine should prevail in the days leading up to Memorial Day Weekend. Highs will hang around the low to mid-80s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms after 4 AM. Lows in the mid-60s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SE 4-8 MPH.
SATURDAY: Morning and afternoon storms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain: 70%. Wind: S to N 6-12 MPH.