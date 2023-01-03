Severe weather threat continues overnight

The severe weather threat continues through the overnight hours. You may be awakened by a rumble of thunder as round two of strong storms fire up during the early morning hours. Low temperatures will stay in the upper 50s to around 60 by dawn.
The storms will end by sunrise on Wednesday and most of the rain should taper off before your morning commute. The day starts with a few clouds, but gradual clearing will give way to a sunny and mild afternoon with highs reaching the middle 60s.
If you are longing for true January weather, we will transition into cooler and more seasonable weather beginning on Wednesday night. Lows will bottom out around 40 degrees. Sunshine dominates on Thursday, but wind flow will hold daytime highs in the 50s through the end of the week.
TONIGHT: Showers and storms continue. Some storms could be strong. Lows near 60. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: S at 10 to 15 MPH, gusting to 25.
WEDNESDAY: Gradual clearing. Afternoon sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind: S at 5 to 10 MPH.