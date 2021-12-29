Severe weather threat continues across North Alabama

Strong storms are currently tracking through North Alabama. We've seen gusty wind, some indications of rotation, and heavy rain thus far.
It's worth noting many forecast models are speeding this system up, with our severe threat lowering substantially by 10 p.m. Until then, we are expecting all the aforementioned threats to continue. We won't be letting our guard down any time soon. Strong to severe storms are possible Thursday morning in our southeastern counties and again starting late Friday.
The next "big event" is the storm system on Saturday. We are still in an outlined risk for severe weather, which will be fine-tuned and potentially upgraded in the coming days. Once this storm system passes, colder air rushes back into North Alabama. Temperatures Sunday afternoon don't even make it to the 40s per some of the data we're looking at now.