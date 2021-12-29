Severe weather threat continues across North Alabama

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 715 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 10.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 16.5 feet tomorrow evening. It
will then fall below flood stage Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 570 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               MADISON               MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, BOAZ, CULLMAN,
DECATUR, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, RAINSVILLE,
AND SCOTTSBORO.

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 570 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CST FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

AL
.    ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BLOUNT               CHEROKEE            COLBERT
CULLMAN              DEKALB              ETOWAH
FAYETTE              FRANKLIN            JACKSON
LAMAR                LAUDERDALE          LAWRENCE
LIMESTONE            MADISON             MARION
MARSHALL             MORGAN              WALKER
WINSTON

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Jackson,
northeastern Madison and northeastern DeKalb Counties through 800 PM
CST...

At 709 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Skyline, or 16 miles northwest of Scottsboro, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Bridgeport, Stevenson, Skyline, Hytop, Bass, Princeton, Jericho, Long
Island, Russell Cave National Monument and Estillfork.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CST for north central
and northeastern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Severe weather threat continues across North Alabama

  • Updated
  • 0
Wednesday night forecast

Strong storms are currently tracking through North Alabama. We've seen gusty wind, some indications of rotation, and heavy rain thus far.

It's worth noting many forecast models are speeding this system up, with our severe threat lowering substantially by 10 p.m. Until then, we are expecting all the aforementioned threats to continue. We won't be letting our guard down any time soon. Strong to severe storms are possible Thursday morning in our southeastern counties and again starting late Friday.

The next "big event" is the storm system on Saturday. We are still in an outlined risk for severe weather, which will be fine-tuned and potentially upgraded in the coming days. Once this storm system passes, colder air rushes back into North Alabama. Temperatures Sunday afternoon don't even make it to the 40s per some of the data we're looking at now.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Tags

Recommended for you