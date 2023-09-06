Severe weather risks Wednesday evening ahead of major forecast changes for the rest of the week

The Shoals area is in a level 2/5 risk for severe weather this evening while the rest of us in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee are in a level 1/5 risk. Plenty of lightning will be overhead today. The other biggest risks are damaging straight line winds and up to quarter sized hail.
Thursday morning's wake-up temperatures will sit in the upper 60s with some of the lowest humidity levels we have seen in quite some time! We'll keep a mix of clouds and sun throughout the afternoon on Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the upper 80s. When you first wake up on Friday, temperatures will be in the low 60s! It will almost feel like Fall! Saturday and Sunday keep the next-to-perfect weather conditions with high temperatures in the mid-80s and sunshine overhead!
The next best chance for rain is on Wednesday of next week with morning and afternoon scattered storms expected. Thursday and Friday will bring more widespread storms to the Valley. Those storms are not currently severe but that is a system that we are watching for severe potential as it gets closer to time.
TONIGHT: Scattered storms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: WSW5-10 MPH.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, mild! Highs in the upper 80s. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.