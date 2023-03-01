Severe weather risks starting Wednesday and lasting through Friday

*Flood Watch in effect from 6 PM tonight until 6 PM Friday*
Starting today and lasting through the end of this week, everyone will need to stay weather-aware.
The Tennessee Valley has severe weather risks associated with Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday morning.
Wednesday evening, we are in a level 2/5 risk for most, and a level 1/5 risk in Sand Mountain for severe storms, with the heaviest thunderstorms expected close to the AL/TN state line. Hail, gusty winds, and the possibility for a spin-up tornado are all possible this evening. The window for strongest storms is 8pm-4am.
Thursday morning will be slightly calmer, however, the Shoals will remain in a level 2/5 risk, while Huntsville and Sand Mountain will be downgraded to a level 1/5 risk. Scattered storms will remain in the forecast throughout the entire day.
Friday morning is our next big area of focus. All of our counties are in a level 2/5 risk. Wind gusts of up to 70 mph are not out of the question. The severe weather window on Friday morning is 6am - noon. Hail, damaging winds, and a tornado are possible.
Continue to check-in with WAAY 31 all frequently over the course of the next few days and make sure you have the WAAY 31 StormTracker weather app with notifications turned on loud, in case any overnight alert needs to wake you up with information.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. A few showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: SSW 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Strong to severe thunderstorms. Lows in the low 60s. Chance of rain: 100%. Wind: W 15-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.