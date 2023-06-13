Severe weather risk returns on Wednesday

Several more waves of showers and storms are expected to move across North Alabama on Wednesday.
The first round will push through Wednesday morning. This looks like it will be widespread and could cause slow ups on your morning drive. A few strong thunderstorms will be possible within this cluster of rain.
Additional scattered thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and the evening. If these materialize, conditions will be favorable for severe weather. A level 2/5 risk for severe weather is in place for much of North Alabama. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be the main threats. The tornado threat is low, but not zero.
A handful of showers and storms should stick around the Tennessee Valley on Thursday. Most of our region will catch a dry break on Friday. The exception may be west of I-65 and south of the Tennessee River where isolated storms may form.
Our chances for rain and storms will pick back up both Saturday and Sunday. This won't be a complete washout, but scattered heavy downpours can be expected. More daily storm chances are expected early next week as well.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms late. Chance of rain: 30%. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind: SW 4-8 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms, some strong. Chance of rain: 70%. Highs in the low 80s. Wind: WSW 6-12 MPH.