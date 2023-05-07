Severe weather risk overnight Sunday through Monday morning

Level 2/5 and 1/5 risks for severe weather Sunday PM for Southern Tennessee.
Level 1/5 risk for severe weather Monday AM
Scattered storm chances will move into Southern Tennessee around the turn of the night tonight bringing rumbles of thunder and flashes of lightning to many of our counties through the breakfast hours. The heaviest of the storms will be in the very early morning hours, but some scattered storms remain almost until lunchtime.
Monday's high temperature will sit slightly above average in the low 80s with a strong breeze and fairly muggy conditions.
Highs for the remainder of the 10 day forecast will sit in the mid-80s with little variability temperature-wise. Overnight lows will also stay consistent and mild in the 60s.
Each day of the 10 day forecast has a slight chance for very summer-like pop-up rain showers and storms. Monday morning and Thursday seem to bring the strongest rain of the work-week.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, rain and storms starting around midnight. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: SW 10-15 MPH. Chance of rain: 40%.
MONDAY: Strong AM storms, isolated lunchtime storms/rain. Highs in the low 80s. Wind: SW 10-15 MPH. Chance of rain: 40%.