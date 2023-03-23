Severe weather remains possible for North Alabama Friday night

Tonight will remain quiet with clear skies this evening and clouds quickly building late. Lows will be in the low 60s.
Nothing more than spotty showers or drizzle is expected during the daytime tomorrow. Overcast skies early will give way to some afternoon sun. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
Strong storms are expected to roll through North Alabama Friday night and pose a threat for severe weather. Below are the times and threats for each part of our area.
Northwest Alabama - Damaging wind gusts up to 70 MPH, large hail, and tornadoes possible. Timing: 10 PM Friday to 2 AM Saturday.
North Central Alabama - Damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH and tornadoes possible. Timing: 12 AM to 4 AM Saturday.
Northeast Alabama - Wind Gusts up to 60 MPH possible and tornadoes possible. Timing: 1 AM to 5 AM Saturday.
Conditions will remain fairly warm this weekend with highs in the mid 70s. Sunday's rain chances are trending down, but wet weather remains possible mainly south of Tennessee River on Sunday night.
TONIGHT: Clouds build late. Lows in the low 60s. Wind: S 6-12 MPH.
FRIDAY: Cloudy morning. Some afternoon sun. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of Rain: 10%. Wind: SSW 10-20 MPH, gusting up to 30 MPH.