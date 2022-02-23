Severe weather preparedness tax holiday begins Friday

Shoppers throughout Alabama can stock up and prepare for severe weather without having to pay state sales or use tax on key items this weekend.
The state’s annual Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday begins at midnight Friday and runs through the end of Sunday.
One generator or power cord priced at $1,000 or less can be purchased without paying sales tax, while multiple of the following items can be purchased so long as they are $60 or less per item:
- AAA, AA, C, D, 6-volt and 9-volt batteries;
- Cell phone batteries and chargers;
- Portable self-powered or battery-powered radios, two-way radios, weather-band radios and NOAA weather radios;
- Portable self-powered light sources, including battery-powered flashlights, lanterns and emergency glow sticks;
- Tarps, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths and other flexible, waterproof sheeting;
- Ground anchor systems, such as bungee cords, rope and tie-down kits;
- Duct tape;
- Plywood, window film and other materials specifically designed to protect window coverings;
- Non-electric food storage coolers, water storage containers and can openers;
- Artificial ice, blue ice, reusable ice and ice packs;
- Self-contained first-aid kits;
- Fire extinguishers, smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors; and
- Gas or diesel fuel tanks and containers.
In some areas, items are also exempt from city or county sales tax. You can view the list of participating areas here.