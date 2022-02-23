Severe weather preparedness tax holiday begins Friday

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Floodwaters reach a house trailer off of
Brownsboro Road and waters likely cover Brownsboro Road to the
point that it must be closed.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 21.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CST Wednesday was 21.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Thursday morning and continue falling to 10.4 feet Monday
evening.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
20.6 feet on 01/23/1999.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 16.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CST Wednesday was 16.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
late Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Severe weather preparedness tax holiday begins Friday

sales tax holiday
Shoppers throughout Alabama can stock up and prepare for severe weather without having to pay state sales or use tax on key items this weekend.

The state’s annual Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday begins at midnight Friday and runs through the end of Sunday.

One generator or power cord priced at $1,000 or less can be purchased without paying sales tax, while multiple of the following items can be purchased so long as they are $60 or less per item:

  • AAA, AA, C, D, 6-volt and 9-volt batteries;
  • Cell phone batteries and chargers;
  • Portable self-powered or battery-powered radios, two-way radios, weather-band radios and NOAA weather radios;
  • Portable self-powered light sources, including battery-powered flashlights, lanterns and emergency glow sticks;
  • Tarps, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths and other flexible, waterproof sheeting;
  • Ground anchor systems, such as bungee cords, rope and tie-down kits;
  • Duct tape;
  • Plywood, window film and other materials specifically designed to protect window coverings;
  • Non-electric food storage coolers, water storage containers and can openers;
  • Artificial ice, blue ice, reusable ice and ice packs;
  • Self-contained first-aid kits;
  • Fire extinguishers, smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors; and
  • Gas or diesel fuel tanks and containers.

In some areas, items are also exempt from city or county sales tax. You can view the list of participating areas here.

