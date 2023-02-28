Severe weather potential for the first few days of March

Tonight will be dry, with increasing clouds and lows in the mid-50s. Highs will return to the mid- and upper 70s on Wednesday despite mostly cloudy skies.
Nothing more than some isolated, light rain showers is expected during the day tomorrow. Thunderstorms will be likely Wednesday night, though, especially near the Tennessee state line.
Damaging wind gusts will be the primary severe threat, though a brief spin-up tornado and hail can't be ruled out. Heavy rain could cause flood issues, especially in Tennessee, where 1-3 inches will be possible.
Scattered showers and storms will likely stick around North Alabama on Thursday. The severe threat will be low during this time.
A strong cold front will then send a line of storms across the area Friday morning and will likely pose a threat for all modes of severe weather. Friday will also be a windy day, even after the storms clear out.
The weekend forecast looks terrific! Look for plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 60s.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid-50s. Wind: SSE 5-10 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. Highs in the mid-70s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SSW 5-15 MPH.