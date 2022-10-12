 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Marshall,
Jackson, southern Madison, east central Morgan and southeastern
Franklin Counties through 730 PM CDT...

At 644 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Tracy City to 8 miles
northeast of Gurley to near Priceville. Movement was southeast at 35
mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Southern Huntsville, Scottsboro, Bridgeport, Redstone Arsenal,
Priceville, Stevenson, Owens Cross Roads, Hollywood, Grant and
Skyline.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 715 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts 25 knots or higher.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Severe weather potential continues until midnight

Bands of rain and heavy downpours continue to cross North Alabama this evening. Some of the fast-moving storms could bring gusty winds up to 60 mph with the potential to spin up tornadoes between 4 and 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

Rain chances decrease by midnight. Temperatures drop to about 60 degrees by sunrise as clouds continue to clear. Thursday starts partly cloudy but will become sunny and dry by mid-morning.

Cooler air settles in behind the front. Highs on Thursday and Friday remain in the mid-70s to end the workweek.

TONIGHT: Lingering showers and storms ending by sunrise. Lows around 60. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Gradual clearing. Sunny afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. Wind: NW at 5 to 10 MPH.

