Severe weather potential continues until midnight

Bands of rain and heavy downpours continue to cross North Alabama this evening. Some of the fast-moving storms could bring gusty winds up to 60 mph with the potential to spin up tornadoes between 4 and 11 p.m. Wednesday night.
Rain chances decrease by midnight. Temperatures drop to about 60 degrees by sunrise as clouds continue to clear. Thursday starts partly cloudy but will become sunny and dry by mid-morning.
Cooler air settles in behind the front. Highs on Thursday and Friday remain in the mid-70s to end the workweek.
TONIGHT: Lingering showers and storms ending by sunrise. Lows around 60. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.
THURSDAY: Gradual clearing. Sunny afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. Wind: NW at 5 to 10 MPH.