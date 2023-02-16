Severe weather likely this afternoon and evening

*Thursday is a Weather Alert Day*
Spotty showers will continue throughout the morning. Despite mostly cloudy skies, temperatures quickly climb into the low 70s by early afternoon.
The severe weather threat begins this afternoon and continues into the evening hours. A line of strong to severe storms will race across the region just ahead of a powerful cold front. In addition, discrete supercells may develop ahead of the line of storms.
Here is when you can expect severe storms in your area this afternoon and evening.
Shoals: 1 PM - 7 PM
I-65 Corridor and Huntsville Metro: 2 PM - 8 PM
Sand Mountain: 4 PM - 9 PM
All modes of severe weather are expected today, including damaging winds, tornadoes, large hail, and heavy rain. Should supercells develop ahead of the main line of storms, a strong tornado or two can't be ruled out.
The severe weather threat ends after 9 PM, but heavy rain will continue into the overnight hours. This may lead to flooding concerns for the Friday morning commute.
Be prepared but not scared. Have your severe weather plan ready to go should warnings be issued later today. Stay with WAAY 31 on air, online, and by downloading the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App for continuing updates throughout the day.
THURSDAY: Strong to severe storms this afternoon. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 100%. Wind: S 15-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.
TONIGHT: Severe weather ending, heavy rain continues. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain: 70%. Wind: SW to NW 15-20 MPH.