31 Alert Day: Severe weather is possible again today and into the overnight hours tonight

Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog possible across the Tennessee Valley... Patchy Dense Fog has developed across portions northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, with visibilities reduced to 1/4 mile or less in isolated areas. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other vehicles. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.