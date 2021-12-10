Severe weather expected overnight, Saturday morning

While we continue to closely monitor the severe weather threat tonight and early Saturday, we are tracking a damp start to your Friday. A warm front has passed moved through the area, putting us in the warm sector all day. Temperatures are in the mid 50s to low 60s and will reach the low 70s this afternoon despite the cloud cover. Spotty showers will be possible all day and isolated thunderstorms can't be ruled out this afternoon. No severe weather is expected during the day today.
Later tonight, our severe weather threat increases. There are no major changes to our forecast this morning. A Level 3 risk remains in place just west of North Alabama, with our area in particular split between a Level 1/Level 2 risk. Don't get hung up on the different colors and labels. Everyone in North Alabama still has the chance to see severe weather overnight and early tomorrow morning.
Uncertainty still remains as to how this event will evolve. While we do expect a line of severe storms to race through North Alabama overnight and early tomorrow morning, some data sources also suggest isolated supercells developing ahead of the front that could increase our risk for a strong tornado or two should they move into North Alabama. Regardless of development, storms move into northwest Alabama around 3 or 4 AM and progress through the area Saturday morning. Here's the earliest arrival time for severe storms in your area.
Shoals: 3 AM - 5 AM
I-65 and the Metro: 5 AM - 8 AM
Sand Mountain: 8 AM - 11 AM
Damaging winds of 60-70 MPH and tornadoes are our primary threats. The most concerning part of this event is the overnight and early morning timeframe. Many of you will be asleep when severe weather begins to move in. Please be sure to have multiple ways to get warnings before you go to bed tonight. Plug in your NOAA weather radio and download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App on your mobile device. Stay with WAAY 31 for continuing updates on air and online at waaytv.com and on our social media outlets. The severe weather threat ends by midday Saturday. Much quieter weather returns Sunday and next week.