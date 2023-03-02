Severe weather brings changing road conditions, damage to Limestone County

When severe weather floods Alabama roadways, officials stick with the tried and true: "Turn around. Don't drown."
Line Road in Athens was closed most of Thursday morning because creek water had flooded a local Christmas tree farm and spilled onto the road. Eddie Gilbert, director of the Limestone County Emergency Management Agency, said these conditions are hazardous, especially at night.
"The flood waters, you can't really distinguish them from the roadway," Gilbert said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over half of all flood-related deaths are because drivers were trying to navigate through flooded roads.
It may look like a mere few inches of water, but according to the National Weather Service, it only takes about a foot of fast-moving water to move a car and half that much to sweep someone off their feet.
Turning around and taking a detour could save a life.
Flood waters were not the only thing causing difficulties in Athens, either. Strong winds did most of the damage to the community, ripping metal roof panels from a church and knocking over fences and trees.
Melanie McNairy said her neighborhood and home saw considerable damage. Her fence was blown over, and some shutters were torn from the side of her house.
McNairy said she and her family typically go to a storm shelter during severe weather, but they opted not to Wednesday night. As a result, they were home when the storm hit.
She said next time, they'll go to a shelter.
"We heard extremely high winds, sounded like hail hitting the windows," McNairy said. "I don't know if I've ever heard anything like this before."
More severe weather is predicted for Friday morning, so be mindful of changing road conditions and stay weather aware by downloading the WAAY 31 News and Weather apps so you can get updates wherever you are.