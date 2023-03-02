Severe weather brings changing road conditions, damage to Limestone County

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Marshall and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From late tonight to late Saturday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 17.0 feet early
Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.0 feet on 01/05/1972.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flood yards on the
downstream side of the Brownsboro Road bridge.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 19.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:30 PM CST Thursday was 19.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.5
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.4 feet on 03/18/2002.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 50
to 60 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The High Wind Warning upgrades the previous
Wind Advisory.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&

Severe weather brings changing road conditions, damage to Limestone County

  • Updated
  • 0

When severe weather floods Alabama roadways, officials stick with the tried and true: "Turn around. Don't drown."

Line Road in Athens was closed most of Thursday morning because creek water had flooded a local Christmas tree farm and spilled onto the road. Eddie Gilbert, director of the Limestone County Emergency Management Agency, said these conditions are hazardous, especially at night.

"The flood waters, you can't really distinguish them from the roadway," Gilbert said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over half of all flood-related deaths are because drivers were trying to navigate through flooded roads.

It may look like a mere few inches of water, but according to the National Weather Service, it only takes about a foot of fast-moving water to move a car and half that much to sweep someone off their feet.

Turning around and taking a detour could save a life.

Flood waters were not the only thing causing difficulties in Athens, either. Strong winds did most of the damage to the community, ripping metal roof panels from a church and knocking over fences and trees.

Melanie McNairy said her neighborhood and home saw considerable damage. Her fence was blown over, and some shutters were torn from the side of her house.

McNairy said she and her family typically go to a storm shelter during severe weather, but they opted not to Wednesday night. As a result, they were home when the storm hit.

She said next time, they'll go to a shelter.

"We heard extremely high winds, sounded like hail hitting the windows," McNairy said. "I don't know if I've ever heard anything like this before."

More severe weather is predicted for Friday morning, so be mindful of changing road conditions and stay weather aware by downloading the WAAY 31 News and Weather apps so you can get updates wherever you are.

