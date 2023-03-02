Severe weather brings changing road conditions, damage to Limestone County

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama... Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flood yards on the downstream side of the Brownsboro Road bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 5:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 19.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:30 PM CST Thursday was 19.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.4 feet on 03/18/2002. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&