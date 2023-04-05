Severe weather blows Madison County church steeple to the ground

Mount Zion Baptist Church in Madison County is in cleanup mode after severe weather blew down their steeple.
Lindsey Landrith, the church's youth leader was the lone person outside when the steeple fell over.
She was walking toward the front of the church.
She says she was going to cut across the courtyard to go inside, but because of the strong winds she decided to run straight into the door. As soon as she approached the door, is when the steeple fell off the church.
“Something at the last second said, 'you need to go straight into the church,'” said Landrith.
"The wind was stirring a little and you could hear. It sounded like siding being ripped off the church. I didn’t really know what was happening, and then I heard the big crash as the steeple hit the ground," Landrith said.
Kevin Moore, the pastor of the church, says he was in a Wednesday night prayer meeting.
"My son said, 'Dad you’ve got to come,' and initially I didn't because I wasn’t sure what was going on. Ad then I decided I need to leave what I’m doing, and sure enough a massive steeple was on the ground," said Moore.
Luckily there are no injuries to report.
The church doesn’t suspect any major damage was done. The Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department used its brand new 100ft aerial apparatus to lay tarp on top of the church to prevent any water damage.
As a woman of faith, Landrith is happy God protected her and didn’t allow her to go the route she initially thought to take because it very well could’ve been the difference between life and death.
"I didn’t even know what to think, I was completely alarmed. I just ran in the church and got somebody quickly as I could," said Landrith.
Moore says this will not deter them from having Easter service this weekend. He invites any and everyone to come experience church on Sunday.