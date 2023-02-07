Severe Weather Awareness Week: Helping the deaf and hard of hearing community get severe weather information

This week, Feb 5-10, is Alabama Severe Weather Awareness Week. WAAY 31 StormTracker Meteorologist Grace Anello sat down the National Weather Service Meteorologist Jennifer Saari to talk about what can be come to help the deaf and hard of hearing community get severe weather information when necessary.
Meteorologist Saari work at National Weather Service Huntsville and has her sights set on bridging the gap between the deaf and hard of hearing community and the severe weather information most often comes in an audible fashion.
One of the devices that Saari praises is a fully-accessible weather radio. This radio features a bright white strobe light attachment and a pillow vibration device that is designed to create enough motion to wake someone up. The typical weather radio sounds an alarm when a severe warning is issued by the National Weather Service and these add-ons make sure that everyone is aware when warning is issued.
Saari also stated that the weather radio doesn't have to necessarily provide every bit of necessary weather data, but it is important that they alert the owner so that they can utilize a platform such as the WAAY 31 app or on the tv to find out all of that information, as needed.
The National Weather Service will hold weather education classes in March that are useful for and accessible to all members of the community, including the deaf and hard of hearing community. More information on those classes can be found at www.weather.gov/hun/